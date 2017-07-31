Study: MA public schools ranked best in nation

A new report indicates that Massachusetts public schools are the best in the nation.

According to WalletHub, the Bay State racked up the best overall rating, finishing first in quality and safety.

The state rankings, released Monday, come after the personal finance website conducted "an in-depth analysis" of the best and worst school systems."

WalletHub's researchers also found that Massachusetts was also tops in math and reading test scores, as well as lowest percentage of threatened or injured high school students.

"In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio to dropout rate to median standardized-test scores," the website explained.

Massachusetts ranked the following in these categories:

1st – Math Test Scores

1st – Reading Test Scores

10th – Pupil-Teacher Ratio

24th – Median SAT Score

1st – Median ACT Score

13th – Dropout Rate

6th – Bullying Incidence Rate

1st – Percent of Threatened/Injured High School Students

Several other New England states were also in the top 10, including New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine.

