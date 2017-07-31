Gas up 3 cents per gallon in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) - The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped 3 cents in the past week.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular now sells for an average of $2.24 per gallon.

That is 8 cents per gallon lower than the current national average but 16 cents higher than the Massachusetts price one year ago.

AAA found regular selling for as low as $2.07 and as high as $2.44 per gallon.

AAA says higher crude oil prices and strong demand have pushed prices at the pump higher.

