Shanley's move to Ware prompts questions over sex offender placement

We're learning new information about a convicted child rapist and former catholic priest who moved to western Massachusetts following his release from prison.

Paul Shanley was released from prison Friday after spending twelve years behind bars for raping a child.

A registered level three sex offender, Shanley now lives in the town of Ware. A handful of his neighbors are also level three sex offenders.

There are now five registered level three sex offenders living on Pulaski Street in Ware.

"He was gonna walk over and I said you know I'll give you a ride," said Celeste Voudren.

Voudren gave her 14 year old son a ride instead of letting him walk to his friend's house. She's one of many parents in the town of Ware who told Western Mass News they're worried about the newest resident on Pulaski Street.

Former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist Paul Shanley was released from prison Friday after spending 12 years behind bars for raping a boy in Newton back in the 80s.

Shanley made his new home on Pulaski Street in Ware, a neighborhood filled with young families.

"Well, I'm a mom. I have four boys. They're all older now and he's my youngest - 14 - God forbid. I don't want anything happening," Voudren added.

Shanley lives at 31 Pulaski Street, Apartment A. The building at 31-33 Pulaski Street is managed by LBO Realty Trust, which is located at 14 Park Street, Suite 1, the home of another registered level three sex offender living in the town of Ware -- Joel Pentlarge.

Pentlarge could not be immediately reached for comment, but according to town officials and public records, Pentlarge manages almost a dozen properties in town.

"It's just getting to the point where we just want to get out of here," Voudren explained.

There are 20 registered sex offenders living in Ware. Four of them live at 31-33 Pulaski Street, including Shanley.

Parents in Ware told us that they want answers.

"Why are they all coming to Ware?" Voudren said.

Ware town manager Stuart Beckley added, "We can certainly understand the concern, but also need to recognize that everyone has a right to live somewhere and we have to protect that as well."

Beckley told Western Mass News that he has full confidence in the Ware Police Department to keep residents safe and informed.

