Construction along Converse St. in Longmeadow creating detours

If you live or drive through Longmeadow, you've probably noticed the construction on Converse Street.

It's a main cut through for the town, but fortunately, the construction is nearing the final stages.

Cones, signs, and police directing traffic. That has been the norm for residents on Converse Street in Longmeadow.

Paving occurred Monday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and that will continue for the rest of the week.

"We live pretty close to the construction and noise hasn't been a problem for us," said Sara Smedberg of Longmeadow.

In order to pave, the direction of the road has been one way traffic directed by law enforcement, but those we spoke to, who live nearby, don't have too many complaints.

"I know if I do have to drive around, there are many other side streets to get around the construction, so it hasn't been a big deal for me," said Tamara Barbosa of Longmeadow.

Alternate routes include Bliss Road, Williams Street, and Maple Road. There is also access to I-91 north and south just over the line in Enfield, CT.

Smedberg said that she is looking forward to the completed project which costs $3.5 million and will add a bike lane to the street.

"I'm hoping it's done before the beginning of school. Come fall hopefully, it would be nice to not think about it when school starts up," Smedberg noted.

The paving will continue until this Saturday.

