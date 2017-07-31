Chicopee Police increasing number of cameras around city

Chicopee Police have plans to expand their watch over the city.

Officers have seen such success with the security cameras they have placed around town about a year ago that they're adding more eyes in the skies.

The Chicopee Police Department said that they have had such success with the security cameras in downtown that they're expanding the program.

Many residents we spoke with said to keep them coming.

"I think it's great because Chicopee used to be one of the best towns and it's starting to get a little bit of crime with home invasions and stuff like that. I think it's a good idea," said Antoinette Hernandez of Chicopee.

Hernandez said that she loves this community and she wants it to stay safe.

Police have been using security cameras in the city to help in their investigations.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that it has really helped get to the bottom of many crimes.

"We're going to be adding more. We are actually in talks right now where exactly to put them. A lot of the cameras that we are going to install are going to be where people enter and leave Chicopee," Wilk explained

Rev. Fred Mitchell said that he doesn't mind big brother watching over the residents of Chicopee. He said the more the merrier when it comes to security

"I agree with it. There is so much crime there should be more cameras. The more they can see, the more they can catch," Mitchell noted.

Other residents told Western Mass News that they understand police can't be everywhere and this is just one tool to help them fight crime.

"I think it's a great thing. The police can't be everywhere and if they can get more criminals on camera and the people help out in identifying the criminals, it's a great thing," said James Leclair of Chicopee.

One resident, who didn't want to go on-camera, doesn't like the idea of security cameras period, but most residents said that they want what ever they can get to keep their community safe.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.