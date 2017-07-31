Scrabble Word Cup underway in Springfield

Some of the world's greatest Scrabble players have taken over the Sheraton hotel in downtown Springfield for a part of Word Cup 7.

More than a few contestants are from right here in the Pioneer Valley.

For the past three days, the shuffling of Scrabble tiles is all the third floor of the Sheraton hotel has been making as the world's greatest Scrabble players have gone, not just head to head, but word to word.

"A word I just learned yesterday, which is kwachas," said Evan Yurko of Holyoke.

The five day tournament is all part of the Word Cup Scrabble Tournament held in Springfield. They call it Word Cup 7.

For players, like Yurko, who sits in the top three on day three, it's a dream come true.

"I have dreams to be as good as Nigel Richards," Yurko explained.

Now, Yurko is an adjective kinda guy and his young mind is being put to the test against people 80 years older than himself.

However, Yurko is no underdog his mother, Andrea, said...although she can't stand the waiting game.

The Scrabblers go through seven rounds of play per day, totaling 31 rounds in all and on Wednesday, the champ will be decided.

Yurko isn't the only Scrabbler from western Massachusetts in attendance, however.

Despite players from New Zealand, Nigeria, California, Canada, and beyond, the Northampton Scrabble Club, which Yurko is a part of, was able to get plenty of their own involved.

Brett Constantine runs the club and he's known Yurko for a few years now.

"Evan is great. He's been really even keeled. He's a great player and it's been really fun to watch him get better," Constantine added.

Constantine told Western Mass News that the club is doing more than just making better scrabblers.

"In my own way, once in a while, I get to play him, but he plays other folks in the club and just having the club there is a resource to the community to come and play," Constantine explained.

In the end, Constantine said passing the game on to kids like Yurko is what really makes this event special.

"It's fun. It's a game. It's supposed to be fun and the kids, I think, were born to play and adults sometimes forget to," Constantine said.

