Proposed development could impact longtime Holyoke business

Eddie's Furniture in Holyoke has been around for decades and has become a part of the community.

Now, they are at odds with a developer with who wants to build property on the land next to their store.

The owners told Western Mass News that if the plans go through, it would change how they operate on a daily basis.

However, the developer said that he's not trying to disrupt anything and is willing to work with Eddie's.

It has to do with how the furniture gets delivered to Eddie's warehouse.

The store is next to a big plot of land that Eddie's has used for years to help deliver the furniture, but now, a developer wants to build three stores on the lot and Eddie's is concerned about what that would mean for the store and they've started a petition.

The owner's of Eddie's Furniture are trying to find a compromise with their new next door neighbors.

The company has been around for decades and gets truck loads of furniture delivered on a daily basis to their warehouse.

"For decades, we've been able to use the property across the way. Now, we'll be stopped from it," said Job Hicks, president of Eddie's Furniture.

The property that Hicks is talking about sits right next to Eddie's. It's empty now and has been for years, but a developer wants to build a Dunkin Donuts and two other retail stores on the land, which would prevent the delivery trucks from unloading directly into Eddie's warehouse.

"We'll have to stop the big trailer trucks on the street, go out there, and unload them and cart the stuff in or back all the way down our property and that intersection is already one of the worst. It's going to be horrendous," Hicks added.

Hampden Street and Pleasant Streets are already very busy. If the land is developed, Eddie's said that the trucks would have to be in the middle of Hampden Street unloading while traffic is stopped.

"We're not against developing, but we'd like the city of Holyoke to realize that we are going to exercise our legal right and stop the trucks that are delivering have them back in, and then have them pull back out," Hicks said.

Job and Peter Hicks don't have a problem with the Dunkin Donuts planned on the corner, but the other two planned stores would significantly impact deliveries.

"It's kind of, for me, the grandfather clause. We've been able to use that property forever. We need trucks to be able to come in as they always have and be able to turn around here," said Eddie's co-owner Peter Hicks.

Western Mass News did reach out to Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. He told us that he supports new businesses coming to the city, but also wants to protect old businesses that have been there for a long time.

"Our business is for our family, but it's also for the community and we can't stop doing the business we're doing," Peter Hicks added.

The developer, Matthew Donohue with Connor and Morneau Law, released a statement to Western Mass News that said

"As a lifetime resident of Holyoke when the opportunity to develop this parcel came up I was excited to be part of it so I contacted a small group of individuals that I work with regularly and asked for their interest. Thus began the process of bidding on and developing this site. We have worked very hard to bring business to this parcel and have spent time, effort and money to bring this to the City. We have met with representatives of Eddie’s on several occasions and tried to modify the planned development in such a way as to allow the development of the property without severely impacting Eddie’s. Due the size constraints of the lot and other requirements placed on the property through the zoning By-laws it does not seem feasible to accommodate everyone. The proposal that we have put forward is well thought out, provides much needed jobs and taxes for the city as well as new development of an otherwise blighted property. Prior to the removal of the prior apartment block, Eddie’s was able to get their furniture delivered and I am sure that they will continue to do so in the future, but the City needs jobs, it needs tax income from businesses and needs to get blighted properties developed which is exactly what we are offering."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.