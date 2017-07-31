Dakin Human Society in need of foster homes

Today is National Mutt Day, also known as National Mixed Breed Dog Day.

In celebration, Dakin Human Society in Springfield is encouraging the public to come and get to know their mutts better by becoming much needed foster parents.

There are a number of friendly four-legged friends that are available at Dakin.

"What people might lose sight of sometimes is that being in a shelter is pretty scary sometimes. Most of the animals were in a home previously, so to come here is kind of a culture shock," said Carmine Dicenso, Dakin's executive director.

Dicenso told Western Mass News that summer is an extremely busy time there and most area shelters. The need for foster parents is great.

"We definitely have more of a need for foster homes in the summer because that's when we see the bulk of our kittens and just more animals in general," Dicenso added.

Often, kittens are too young to be placed in a forever home and need a foster to feed and take care of them until they are a bit older.

"With dogs, if it's a dog that's been here for a long time, it's nice to have a break outside of the shelter environment," Dicenso explained.

The staff and volunteers do their best, going for a lot of walks, play dates twice a day, but they said that being in an actual home is different.

"They don't know it's a foster home. They're just happy to get out in the yard and get a little more attention then they do here in the shelter you know, being on a couch with someone or being in a home," Dicenso noted.

Becoming a foster is a quick process. You must go through an orientation, be available for any medical care - paid for by Dakin - and most of all, "You have to have a heart that allows you to let go at the end of foster. That is the most challenging for people," Dicenso said.

Dogs and many kittens and cats are available, as well as mice, guinea pigs, rabbits all in need of a home.

Dakin wants to highlight the need for people to open their homes to these abandoned or stray animals, even if it's just for a few days. A warning though, many who foster go on to adopt!

