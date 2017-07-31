Victim's relative warns residents of Paul Shanley's move to Ware

The release of former Catholic priest and convicted child rapist Paul Shanley has people living in his new neighborhood in the town of Ware on edge.

However, it's also upsetting to families in the Boston area.

One woman drove out to Ware from Newton today, held a sign in front of Shanley's house, and warned residents in town. She told us why Shanley's release from prison is personal for her.

Paul Shanley was a priest at St. Jean's Parish in Newton before he was convicted of raping a child back in the 80s.



"He just kept getting moved around like all the other priests during the big sex abuse scandal which was highlighted in the movie 'Spotlight'," Catherine said.



After spending 12 years behind bars, Shanley was released Friday and moved to his new home at 31 Pulaski Street in Ware, hours after registering as a level three sex offender with the local police department.



"He's living here and just because he's 86 does not mean he's not a threat," Catherine noted.

Catherine - who asked us to use only her first name - told Western Mass News that her nephew was a victim of Shanley's.



"He was the pastor of my parish. My nephew was the first to step forward. It was a very courageous thing for him to do. Once he did, the floodgates opened," Catherine explained.



Catherine said that she plans to return to Pulaski Street again to hold a sign outside Shanley's home.



"I see pubescent boys walking by here, right now...yeah, yeah," Catherine said.



Shanley is the fifth level three sex offender living on Pulaski Street, a street full of young families, following his release from prison.



"The entire family is extremely upset, very outraged. The entire Boston community is because everybody was involved," Catherine added.

So are many in the western part of the Massachusetts. That's why Catherine told Western Mass News she wants to make sure local parents, like Celeste Voudren, mom to a 14 year old boy, are aware.



"He was gonna walk over and I said you know I'll give you a ride. I'm a little nervous and I explained to him and he said well you know I'm strong, but you don't know. He could be older and be like help me in the house," Voudren said.



Catherine said. "He looks frail and he's walking with a cane, but don't be fooled by that because this man didn't use his fists or his strength to get children to do what he got them to do. He used the power of his voice nd and he still has his voice."

The Ware Police Department told us there's nothing to worry about and that parents should stay vigilant as usual.

