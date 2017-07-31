MA State Police arrest three following traffic stop in Springfield

Following a motor vehicle stop yesterday afternoon in Springfield, State Police arrested three men on drug and gun charges.
Hector Navarro, 28 of Springfield, was stopped State Trooper Brian Gonzalez stopped a vehicle on Carew Street around 3:15p for an inspection violation.
It was found that Navarro had a revoked driver’s license, and further investigation revealed substances believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in the vehicle.
Troopers were also able to find two firearms in the vehicle, including a .40 caliber Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number.
Navarro and his two passengers, Jeffrey Marques, 31 of Ludlow, and Mario Monge, 37 of Vernon, CT, were arrested and face the following charges:
Navarro was also charged with Operating After Revocation and Failure to Inspect Motor Vehicle.
Marques and Monge were both also charged with Failure to Wear a Safety Belt.
Marques had an outstanding warrant.
All were arraigned today in Springfield District Court.
