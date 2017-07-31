MA State Police arrest three following traffic stop in Springfield

Following a motor vehicle stop yesterday afternoon in Springfield, State Police arrested three men on drug and gun charges.

Hector Navarro, 28 of Springfield, was stopped State Trooper Brian Gonzalez stopped a vehicle on Carew Street around 3:15p for an inspection violation.

It was found that Navarro had a revoked driver’s license, and further investigation revealed substances believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Troopers were also able to find two firearms in the vehicle, including a .40 caliber Sig Sauer and a .22 caliber revolver with a defaced serial number.

Navarro and his two passengers, Jeffrey Marques, 31 of Ludlow, and Mario Monge, 37 of Vernon, CT, were arrested and face the following charges:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Possession of Ammo without an FID

Possession of a Firearm during a Felony

Possession of a Large Capacity Weapon

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Number during a Felony

Receiving a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Receiving Stolen Property Over $250

Possession of a Class B Substance (Cocaine) Two Counts

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A Substance (Heroin)

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law

Navarro was also charged with Operating After Revocation and Failure to Inspect Motor Vehicle.

Marques and Monge were both also charged with Failure to Wear a Safety Belt.

Marques had an outstanding warrant.

All were arraigned today in Springfield District Court.

