Massachusetts coalition launches petition to raise minimum wage

A petition launched today would let Massachusetts voters decide about a higher minimum wage and required paid leave.

The “Raise Up Massachusetts” coalition has started collecting signatures for the two proposed 2018 ballot questions.

Massachusetts voters could decide a ballot question next year that calls for raising the minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour and a guarantee of paid family and medical leave for workers.

“The expense of the family is very high and especially if you’re the only one supporting your family, you have to go up to 15 dollars at least,” said Muhammad Abbasi.

Stop & Save smoke shop owner Muhammad Abbasi started his business four years ago.

He said he understands why there is a push for the hike.

But at the same time, as a small business owner, Abbassi said the raise would most likely lead to changes.

He explains a higher minimum wage could lead to a cut in employees.

“Hard to pay 15 dollars as a small business, yes, because their volume isn't that high and they have to pay a lot of taxes.”

Another proposal would require employers to provide workers up to 16 weeks of paid family leave and up to 26 weeks for medical leave.

Richard Labrie is a retired educator.

He said he supports any changes that could lead students to having a better future.

“Ran a vocational school, had a lot of kids who went directly into the workforce, and I want to see them get the best jobs that they can and make the most money that they can.”

Groups hoping to place questions before voters in November 2018 must submit their proposals to the State Attorney General by Wednesday.

The coalition is also behind another ballot question that would impose a so-called millionaire tax on the state’s wealthiest earners.

