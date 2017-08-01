Connecticut Senate OKs changes needed for new tribal casino

The state Senate has approved amended agreements that could lead to Connecticut's first casino on nontribal land.

Monday's 27-8 vote comes exactly one week after the House of Representatives voted in favor of the amended compacts and memoranda of understanding between the state and the two federally recognized tribes, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans.

It's now up to the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs to sign off on those same changes.

The revised agreements ensure that a proposed satellite casino the tribes want to build in East Windsor to compete with MGM Resorts' casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, will not compromise the state's current revenue-sharing arrangement with the tribes, which own Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun.

MGM has said it will continue to challenge the state's process in court.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.