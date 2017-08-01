Former Amherst volunteer coach arraigned in court

A volunteer Amherst Regional High School basketball coach accused of raping a 14 year old girl has appeared before a judge.

Anthony Florio, 33, is facing 13 charges stemming from a relationship with a young girl.

A few weeks ago, Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the parents of the young girl who told us that this is something that is going to bother their child for the rest of her life.

Florio has already been charged in district court. On Tuesday, he appeared in superior court to be arraigned on charges of aggravated rape, enticing a child under 16, and several counts of posing a child in the nude.

During his court appearance, a not guilty plea was entered on Florio's behalf.

Amherst Police stated in court documents that Florio was known for hanging out with the young kids that he coached. He reportedly met the victim at a party in the fall and police said began to groom her by isolating her from family and giving her a cell phone.

Messages on the phone allegedly showed a relationship between the two, with Florio asking for naked photos on several occasions and exchanging videos that were sexual in nature.

Court documents showed that a tattoo on Florio's hand matched one pictured in one of those videos leading to his arrest.

The school has since cut ties with Florio.

Bail for Florio was set at $30,000 cash bail or $300,000 surety. He must abide by conditions set by the court including wearing a GPS bracelet, stay away from the victim and the school, must report to probation, cannot have contact with those under 16 years old, and cannot have children stay at this home except his biological children.

