Volunteer coach already charged with rape returns to court today to face new charges

An Amherst volunteer basketball coach is set to be arraigned on new charges this morning.

Anthony Florio, 33, is already facing charges on attempted rape of a child and posing a child in the nude back in June and today he is expected to be arraigned at Hampshire County Superior Court to face an additional 13 charges.

Florio was a volunteer varsity boys basketball coach at Amherst Regional High School, and police say he was known by the students because he often hung around with the players he had previously coached.

But court documents revealed that the victim, a female student who is under 16, met Florio at a party with underage students last Fall.

Police said that Florio gained the trust of the victim, asking her to keep their relationship a secret, and giving her a cell phone to contact him with.

A neighbor later reported seeing a car connected to Florio at the victim's home while she was there alone. That car was later found to be owned by Florio's father.

Police confiscated the cell phone filled with texts regarding the meet up in his car in April. Police also said there were sexual text messages between the two. Detectives working the case said that Florio asked for pictures from the victim.

The school has since cut ties with Florio, who is being held in a lockup until his arraignment today.

Florio's latest charges include child rape and enticement of a child under 16, posing or exhibiting a child nude, and several others.

Meanwhile the impact is certainly being felt in this incident. The victim's parents told Western Mass News that their daughter wasn't sleeping as this was going on. They also said they want other children to learn not to be afraid to talk to your parents about anything, saying there are just certain things you only talk to your parents about.

