Neighbor's call leads to multiple arrests in Chicopee

Chicopee Police made multiple arrests this morning following a vehicle break-in on Stebbins Street and they are thanking a neighbor for alerting them to the incident.

Chicopee police officer Michael Wilk confirmed the break-in happened at 83 Stebbins Street around 1:18 earlier this morning through a post to Facebook.

"Great job on calling when you see something," Wilk said.

When officers arrived to the scene they canvassed the area for the suspects. Police say the neighbor who tipped them off to the breaking and entering scared the suspects away after yelling at them.

The first suspect arrested, Roman Dyurteyev, 22, of Chicopee was located in the area of Dale and Hamel Street. Officers said when they found him "he was drenched in sweat, and exhausted." They also said that he was carrying a backpack and had a flashlight tucked into his sweatshirt.

K9 officer Brunelle along with his K9 Pako began to track the second suspect at this time. After checking Stebbins, Kendall, and Plymouth Streets, Pako was led to Paradise Street. That's when police say Pako changed directions.

"Pako made a noticeable change and headed into a driveway on Paradise Street," Wilk said.

That's where officers found the second suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield hiding in the vegetation.

Police said that Pako located the suspect and "captured him by his lower calf."

According to police, the suspect told them that he was just "resting there in someone else's yard."

Rodriguez was treated on scene for the bite to his leg with an ice pack. K9 Pako was not injured.

Dyurteyev and Rodriguez were charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and Rodriguez was also charged with possession of a burglarious instrument.

Wilk said that both suspects will be arraigned in Chicopee District Court today.

