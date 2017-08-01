Holyoke City Hall experiencing phone problems

Technical difficulties have disrupted phone service at Holyoke City Hall.

According to Heather Ducharme, aide to Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, some of the departments are experiencing difficulties with their phones.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the phones of departments at City Hall are not operating. All inquiries should be directed to the Mayor's Office at 413-322-5510," Ducharme explained.

Currently, there is no timetable on a repair for the phones that are down.

