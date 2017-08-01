State Fire Marshal's Office called to report of "suspicious device" in Ludlow

Police and fire crews were called to First Ave. in Ludlow for a report of a "suspicious device" mid-morning Tuesday.

Western Mass News sent a crew to the scene. Police had the area blocked off, but they were at the very end as it's a dead end road. This was at a recycling company it appeared, on that street.

The Ludlow Fire Department was working the scene, and the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called in for a "reported suspicious device."

This was at 91 First Avenue in Ludlow.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 9 a.m. By about 10:30 a.m. they had cleared out.

Still no word though what the reported suspicious device was. Further details haven't been made immediately available.

