Chicopee police investigate 'shots fired' call

Police are investigating a "shots fired call" in Chicopee and say they believe the victim and suspects know eachother.

"We do believe this was not a random act...," Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports.

The suspects took off from the scene of the crime in a red Jeep SUV, police say.

The Springfield Police Department is assisting Chicopee police with this investigation. This is on Wolfe and Kirby Streets.

"There were no injuries," noted Wilk.

Further details weren't immediately released.

If you saw what happened or have any information that could help detectives in their investigation, please call the Chicopee Police Department at (413)594-1730.

