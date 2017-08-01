Downed power lines causes problems along I-91 south in Deerfield

Some downed lines caused some travel troubles along I-91 in Franklin County on Tuesday.

Mass. State Police said that a dump truck took down some power lines along I-91 South in Deerfield.

The department added that those power lines have also sparked a brush fire in the area.

Traffic on the southbound side was being detoured at Exit 25, onto Route 5 and 10.

The scene was cleared out and all lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.

