Downed power lines causes problems along I-91 south in Deerfield

Some downed lines caused some travel troubles along I-91 in Franklin County on Tuesday.
Mass. State Police said that a dump truck took down some power lines along I-91 South in Deerfield.
The department added that those power lines have also sparked a brush fire in the area.
Traffic on the southbound side was being detoured at Exit 25, onto Route 5 and 10.
The scene was cleared out and all lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.
