Downed power lines causing problems along I-91 south in Deerfield

Some downed lines are causing some travel troubles along I-91 in Franklin County.

Mass. State Police said that a dump truck has taken down some power lines along I-91 South in Deerfield.

The department added that those power lines have also sparked a brush fire in the area.

Traffic on the southbound side is being detoured at Exit 25, onto Route 5 and 10.

