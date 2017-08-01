National Night Out events to be held across WMass

Cities and towns across western Massachusetts will soon be hosting National Night Out events.

National Night Out occurs annually in communities across the country. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in an effort to make those neighborhoods "safer, more caring places to live," according to the organization.

The gatherings often feature activities including block parties, cookouts, safety demonstrations, exhibits, face painting, music, and more.

Below is a list of some of the events happening locally and their dates and times:

AGAWAM

Tuesday, August 1 - School Street Park

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CHICOPEE

Monday, August 7 - Sarah Jane Sherman Park, off Chicopee Street

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Tuesday, August 1 - East Longmeadow High School

Gates open at 5 p.m., opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m., event ends at 8 p.m.

NORTH ADAMS

Tuesday, August 1 - Noel Field

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ORANGE

Tuesday, August 1 - Butterfield Park, 82 East River Street

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PALMER

Tuesday, August 1 - Administrative building/police department parking lot

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD

Tuesday, August 1 - Calhoun Park, Jefferson Street and Calhoun Street

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Marshall Roy Field, behind Pottenger School, 1437 Carew Street

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Myrtle Street Playground, 117 Main Street, Indian Orchard

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Concord Heights/Outing Park, 37 Saratoga Street

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Worthington/City View, 26 Federal Court

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Mason Square Apartments, 837 State Street

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Nathan Bill Park, 149 Plumtree Road

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Allen Park Apartments, 251 Allen Park Road

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Bay / Old Hill / McKnight / Upper Hill, Blunt Park on Roosevelt Ave.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Forest Park, 120 Alderman Street

4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 - Nahorniak Park, Breckwood Blvd.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If a National Night Out event is missing or a listing needs to be changed, feel free to email us so we can work to add it to the list.

For more information on National Night Out, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.