Multi-vehicle crash reported on I-91 South in Springfield

A multi-vehicle crash on I-91 Southbound in Springfield has created a back up of traffic.

State Police Trooper Ryan told Western Mass News there were no serious injuries.

This is just south of I-391 at Exit 11 on I-91.

State Police were called to the scene just before 1 p.m.

The multi-vehicle crash involved a "truck and other cars." We're told that the truck didn't need a tow. There are two tow trucks at the scene as crews work to clear everything out.

Trooper Ryan told us they closed 2 lanes of traffic on the highway for this crash. He says the MassDOT did put up signs, so traffic is getting by.

Drivers should expect delays though.

