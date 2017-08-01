Springfield Police receive demonstration of dashboard and body cams

The Springfield Police Department partnered with an Arizona-based company on Tuesday to demonstrate the use of dashboard cameras.

The company, Axon, showed how their fleet in-car solution would work with dashboard cameras.

Joined by state representatives and city council, Springfield Police took a look at what could be the future.

Officers and police cruisers could soon be equipped with dashboard and body cameras.



“The police department is currently in negotiations with the patrolman's union in regards to dash cameras and body cameras," said Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri.



Tuesday morning, Barbieri welcomed Axon to Springfield to demonstrate law enforcement equipment, including cameras, software, and training.



“I think it’s critical that we view as many products as possible as we start to move forward. First, be ready for negotiation and secondly to help us move forward with implementation," Barbieri explained.



Axon is offering the cameras to the Springfield Police Department for a one-year free trial of the equipment.

Using a 2017 Ford Explorer, Axon demonstrated front and rear-facing high-definition cameras and a wireless body camera system.



Barbieri was joined by state representative Carlos Gonzalez and city council president Orlando Ramos.



“It’s a tool that is very much needed to improve police-community relations," Ramos said.



Members of the Springfield community are torn. Some are in favor of the department becoming equipped with these dash cams.



“That will make the crime go down probably and for safety. Safety first, especially now that the casino’s coming," said Jose Calderon of Springfield.



However, others are on the fence.

“They need to worry about other things before they actually look into that," said Miquel Turner of Springfield.



The Springfield Police Department told us this is the first of many demonstrations and they are in negotiations.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.