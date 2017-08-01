Chicopee shooting suspect turns himself in

A man accused in a shooting late last week in Chicopee is in custody.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 57-year-old Jose Rivera of Springfield turned himself in to Chicopee District Court on Tuesday.

Rivera had been sought by police following an incident last Friday near the Pride Station on Grattan Street.

Two victims reportedly told police after a verbal altercation, they got into a car and turned onto Grattan Street.

A short time later, Rivera allegedly pulled alongside that car and fired a handgun out of the driver's side window. The bullet missed and no injuries were reported.

Rivera, who is being charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon and assault with intent to murder, is currently being held at court pending his arraignment.

