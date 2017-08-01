Gas and oil prices on the rise

Americans may need to dig a little deeper into their wallets as gas and oil prices rise.

"It's a good idea to start now." said Lee Donovan of Donovan's Oil.

In the summer sunshine, it's hard to think about Old Man Winter's frosty return. However, an anticipated uptick in gas and oil prices means many homeowners are thinking about their oil tanks.

"The market does swing, it's pretty volatile," Donovan added.

Some fuel companies allow you to lock in a rate, but that doesn't mean the price won't drop lower later in the year.

So if you are willing to roll the dice, it could end up saving you big bucks and won't leave you turning down the thermostat once the winter chill sets in.

"Now is a good time," Donovan said.

Donovan's Oil in East Longmeadow is offering a locked in rate, so if you plan ahead, you will miss the roller coaster prices.

Let's do the math: the cost of oil in July was $2.34. Back in June, it was $2.40. However, this time last year, it was just $2.26.

"I'm concerned for people that really have an issue affording it, where they really need the gas to get to work," said Maureen Kellman from East Longmeadow.

You can also expect some pain at the pump. According to GasBuddy.com, prices are up 19.4 cents compared to last year. The national average is $2.31.

"It's going to be hard on middle class families," said Roberto Davila of Springfield.

So the moral of this story is planning ahead for the ups and downs can save you headaches in the long run.

