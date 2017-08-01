Artists bring Greenfield mural back to life

A group of Greenfield artists are turning a decades old mural back into a Main Street attraction.

With some brainstorming and volunteering from the community, the mural aims to teach future generations about their past for decades to come.

Artists already in action as they refurbish and refine Greenfield's Veterans Mall Memorial mural.

"I feel grateful that what we chose to do was something that was appreciated," said Rebecca Tippens.

Tippens, joined by artist Nancy Baker, are heading the refurbishing. Both are part of the original group of painters who put the Main Street mural together nearly 30 years ago.

The mural stretches all the way down a building right next to Greenfield's Veterans Mall Memorial Park and features a variety of landmarks in Greenfield and Franklin County, like Poet's Seat Tower.

"We're going to put a lot of dancers up and other lovely things of people coming together in this community," Tippens explained.

Some will simply be updated, other new ones will be added, including solar panels, bee-hives, and wifi.

The group received a couple of grants and material donations to get the ball rolling and received suggestions from residents on how to modernize it.

"I like to create art and be a part of making things beautiful," Baker said.

Baker has painted more than a dozen murals across the country, but told Western Mass News that this one so close to home is that much more meaningful.

"It's such a community effort and I really like the whole idea that people feel part of it," Baker explained.

Volunteer Russell Johnson is a disabled Vietnam veteran and can't think of a better place for the next generation to learn about their town and pay their respects.

"We have a beautiful background that relates to all the different, various things that have happened in the past in Greenfield's history," Johnson noted.

The artists are still in need of volunteers and donations for the project. For those interested in helping out, you can contact Rebecca Tippens at (413) 624-5140 or by email at rebecca_tippens@yahoo.com.

Donations can be sent to the Veterans Mall Mural account at Greenfield Savings Bank, 400 Main St., PO Box 1537, Greenfield, MA 01302.

Volunteers would work two-hour shifts. After six hours of volunteering, or if you donate more than $100, your name can be painted on the bottom left corner of the mural.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.