Rare tick-borne disease on the rise

A warning is going out about a tick-borne disease that, while usually fairly rare, is showing up more and more in Massachusetts.

It's called Anaplasmosis, or HGA. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says that while the more common Lyme disease is on the rise, so is Anaplasmosis, which can attack the body in a very different way.

"We actually have had a case of what's called HGA in Longmeadow that was reported this season," said Beverly Hirschhorn, Longmeadow's health director.

Hirschhorn said that the case involved - as most do - someone with a compromised immune system.

"It was a person that was a senior citizen and that person was hospitalized due to the debilitating effects of this disease," Hirschhorn added.

Anaplasmosis is transmitted by the deer dick. While most cases used to be fairly confined to the Cape, that's not the case anymore.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that confirmed cases increased from 624 in 2014 to 771 in 2015. There were 842 cases last year. Those cases showed up all across the state.

"Most of the time, both the state and the local boards of health receive these reports from doctors or hospital labs or private labs simultaneously, so we all know what's going on," Hirschhorn explained.

According to the state health department, symptoms of Anaplasmosis can mimic those of Lyme: fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue.

However, unlike Lyme, HGA is caused by a bacteria that attacks white blood cells.

"The most important personal protective measure is the use of repellants when you're outdoors," Hirschhorn noted.

Repellants should be DEET products of at least 20-percent and a clothing spray called permethren.

Also, "If possible, take a shower within the first couple of hours of coming in and to really do, as best as you can, a tick check of your entire body, especially along the hairline where ticks like to hide," Hirschhorn said.

The state's Department of Public Health said that symptoms may not show up for a week or more after the tick bite.

Treatment is antibiotics to prevent what they call potentially life threatening complications.

