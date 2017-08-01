Panel recommends declaring opioid crisis a national emergency

An open letter to President Trump is calling for the declaration of a national emergency of an opioid crisis.

The president's 'Commission on combating drug addiction and the opioid crisis' asked the president to declare that national emergency as a public health service act.

Ninety-one Americans die every day from an opioid overdose. Massachusetts is one of the hardest hit states by what many are calling an epidemic.

In Springfield, 41 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016.

In the letter to the president, the commission attributes the epidemic to a CDC stat that 142 Americans die every day from a drug overdose - a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks.



The commission, led by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, asked the president to declare a national emergency, writing in part, "if this scourge has not found you or your family yet, without bold action by everyone, it soon will. You, Mr. President, are the only person who can bring this type of intensity to the emergency and we believe you have the will to do so and to do so immediately."



"The use and overuse of opioids has certainly become an emergency situation that has become widespread," said Lois Nesci with the Center for Human Development.



Nesci told Western Mass News that while there are ways to address the issue, an emergency declaration could help.



"Then perhaps Congress or community officials would look at it in a different way to get additional resources to address the problem," Nesci added.



According to the most recent data collected by the CDC, Massachusetts had the second largest percent increase in drug overdose death from 2014 to 2015.



The letter from the commission to the president proposed a number of recommendations including:

Mandating education initiatives with regards to opioid prescriptions

Increasing the use of medication-assisted treatments like suboxone for opioid addiction

Requiring law enforcement officers to carry naloxone, a drug that reverses overdoses

"Opioid use and overuse is surpassing some other significant problems in our community like homicide," Nesci said.

To read the entire draft that was written to the president, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.