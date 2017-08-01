National Night Out events held in western MA

Communities came together tonight all across the country for National Night Out.

The event is designed to improve the relationship between residents and law enforcement.

Thousands of parents and children came out for National Night Out across western Massachusetts.

Police officers told Western Mass News that they hope this event will help build trust and transparency within the community.

Agawam, Springfield, East Longmeadow, Palmer, North Adams, and Orange all held their National Night Out Tuesday night.

The annual event works towards building a stronger relationship between law enforcement and residents.

“I think they’re very important. It gets the community out to meet the police officers that serve and protect the community whether it’s the state level, federal level, or the local level,” said Officer Robert Burke.

Officer Robert Burke with the Agawam Police Department said that now more than ever, these types of events need to happen.

“It’s great, because it brings everyone together, from State Police to Agawam Police, U.S. Marshal’s Office military members, so people can see us as people and not what they see on TV.”

National Night Out came a week after President Donald Trump made controversial remarks that some people said may build tension between police and the public.

While speaking with police officers in Suffolk County, New York, President Trump suggested that officers should be rougher with suspects they detain.

But community members we spoke with said that everyone should feel safe with the police, not fear them.

There was free food, music, and safety demonstrations at all the events.

And if there’s one thing you walk away with tonight, residents said they hope it’s a sense of community.

If you missed out on tonight’s event, Chicopee will be having their National Night Out next Monday, August 7th, at Sarah Jane Sherman Park, from 5pm to 9pm.

