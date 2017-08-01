Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad investigate trailer fire

Springfield Fire crews responded to the back of 62 Bowdoin Street following reports of a temporary housing trailer on fire.
The trailer was located in a vacant lot behind the residence.
It was completely destroyed by the flames, but crews prevented the fire from extending to anywhere else.
The fire is currently under investigation by the Arson & Bomb Squad.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.