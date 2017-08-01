Holyoke City Council vote on recreational pot maratorium

The Holyoke City Council voted to pass a moratorium on marijuana until next summer.

This moratorium will specifically deal with recreational marijuana.

The moratorium would be in effect until July 1 of next year or until local regulations are established, which could come at any time once the city council comes to a decision.

The moratorium would help city leaders write local regulations for an industry that is fairly new to the state.

This would affect retailers, growers, and distributors.

"I think anything to bring business into this city would be something positive. It seems like every time we have something that might assist in the development of the city, it gets voted down for one reason or another," said Carrie Matusko.

"Whether we're just going to have cultivation, will we allow retail, where they'll be, what zones, all of the zoning regulations that are related to that are going to come in," said Holyoke City Council President Kevin Jourdain.

The council also discussed improvements to several schools in Holyoke, including the Kelley School.

Jourdain said the city wants to get them done as soon as possible.

That will now go to an ordinance committee to be further discussed.

Another item on the agenda was parking fines.

The council had already made some changes to the parking structure, such as increasing the rates on the meters, but now there will be an overtime fee increase.

It's going up from $10 dollars to $20.

That's to help the budget shortfall the city is facing.

The moratorium still needs to be ironed out, one city councilor wants the language changed in the moratorium.

