Athol man arrested on second OUI offense following traffic stop on I-95

An Athol man was arrested for his second OUI offense after he was stopped by State Police on I-95 North in Lynnfield this week.
According to media relations, Troopers at their Danvers barracks received several calls about a gray Hyundai that was driving erratically on the highway Monday afternoon.
Moments later, a Trooper spotted the same vehicle that was driving out of control and pulled it over.
During the traffic stop, the State Trooper conducted a field sobriety test and determined the 29-year-old man was driving while under the influence of drugs.
State Police searched the vehicle and discovered 216 suboxone pills, 4 Ziploc bags of marijuana, a plastic pouch with marijuana, 2 edible marijuana chocolates, a jar of marijuana resin, and a jar of liquid steroids.
They also found three airsoft replica firearms. The driver’s bail was set at $540 and was charged with the following:
