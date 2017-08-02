Athol man arrested on second OUI offense following traffic stop - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Athol man arrested on second OUI offense following traffic stop on I-95

Image Courtesy: MA State Police Image Courtesy: MA State Police
LYNNFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

An Athol man was arrested for his second OUI offense after he was stopped by State Police on I-95 North in Lynnfield this week.

According to media relations, Troopers at their Danvers barracks received several calls about a gray Hyundai that was driving erratically on the highway Monday afternoon.

Moments later, a Trooper spotted the same vehicle that was driving out of control and pulled it over.

During the traffic stop, the State Trooper conducted a field sobriety test and determined the 29-year-old man was driving while under the influence of drugs.

State Police searched the vehicle and discovered 216 suboxone pills, 4 Ziploc bags of marijuana, a plastic pouch with marijuana, 2 edible marijuana chocolates, a jar of marijuana resin, and a jar of liquid steroids.

They also found three airsoft replica firearms. The driver’s bail was set at $540 and was charged with the following:

  • OUI Drugs 2nd Offense
  • Negligent operation of Motor Vehicle
  • Marked lanes violation
  • Drug possession class B with intent to distribute
  • Drug possession class D with intent to distribute
  • Drug possession class E

