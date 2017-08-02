Crews respond to Springfield camp for 'pool accident' involving - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews respond to Springfield camp for 'pool accident' involving young boy

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews are currently on-scene at a Springfield camp following a incident Wednesday morning.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that members of the police and fire departments responded to Camp Star at 300 Trafton Road late this  morning "for a pool accident."

"Springfield Police and Fire worked to revive an unresponsive five year old boy," Leger added.

The boy was transported to Baystate Medical Center via ambulance with police escort at all intersections on the way there.

Western Mass News has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

