Ware police seek to identify larceny suspect

Ware police are hoping that the public can help identify a man who they say stole from Walmart.

The police department posted several surveillance images of the suspect on their Facebook page in hopes to find out his identity.

They said the suspect entered the Walmart on Palmer Road July 24.

Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to contact police anonymously at 413-967-3571 or can send an email to waretipline@townofware.com

