Woman who allegedly stole $300 car jack wanted by Chicopee police

A woman who was caught on camera stealing a $300 car jack from a local business is wanted by Chicopee police.

Officer Mike Wilk posted to the police department's Facebook page asking the public to help identify the woman in the surveillance footage.

He told Western Mass News she scoped out the Chicopee Street business before riding off with the car jack.

This happened on July 28, and Wilk believes another person was involved.

Anyone who saw anything or knows the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jusino Jr. at 413-594-1730 or can send a message on the department’s Facebook page.

