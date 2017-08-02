'American Idol' auditions coming to the Bay State

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? This summer, you may have your chance to show producers what you've got.

The show that launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Chris Daughtry, and others is returning to television and starting this month, the American Idol buses will crisscross the country and auditions will be held in search of that next star.

Auditions are scheduled to be held in the Boston area on Friday, September 8. The location for that event has not yet been announced. Updates can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Other audition dates scheduled include:

Orlando, FL - August 17

Portland, OR - August 17

Miami, FL - August 19

Oakland, CA - August 20

Atlanta, GA - August 22

Provo, UT - August 23

Charleston, SC - August 25

Denver, CO - August 26

Asheville, NC - August 27

Omaha, NE - August 29

Louisville, KY - August 30

Tulsa, OK - September 1

Pittsburgh, PA - September 3

Shreveport, LA - September 4

Annapolis, MD - September 5

Muscle Shoals, AL - September 7

Open auditions will be held in Chicago, IL on September 11 and New Orleans, LA on September 14.

For those not able to make it to an audition in-person, you can also submit an audition video online.

For more information on American Idol, the audition process, or to sign-up for an open call audition in one of those cities, you can CLICK HERE.

American Idol returns in 2018 only on ABC40.

