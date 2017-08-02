'American Idol' auditions coming to the Bay State - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

'American Idol' auditions coming to the Bay State

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Do you think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol?  This summer, you may have your chance to show producers what you've got.

The show that launched the careers of Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery, Chris Daughtry, and others is returning to television and starting this month, the American Idol buses will crisscross the country and auditions will be held in search of that next star.

Auditions are scheduled to be held in the Boston area on Friday, September 8.  The location for that event has not yet been announced.  Updates can be found by CLICKING HERE.

Other audition dates scheduled include:

  • Orlando, FL - August 17
  • Portland, OR - August 17
  • Miami, FL - August 19
  • Oakland, CA - August 20
  • Atlanta, GA - August 22
  • Provo, UT - August 23
  • Charleston, SC - August 25
  • Denver, CO - August 26
  • Asheville, NC - August 27
  • Omaha, NE - August 29
  • Louisville, KY - August 30
  • Tulsa, OK - September 1
  • Pittsburgh, PA - September 3
  • Shreveport, LA - September 4
  • Annapolis, MD - September 5
  • Muscle Shoals, AL - September 7

Open auditions will be held in Chicago, IL on September 11 and New Orleans, LA on September 14.

For those not able to make it to an audition in-person, you can also submit an audition video online.

For more information on American Idol, the audition process, or to sign-up for an open call audition in one of those cities, you can CLICK HERE.

American Idol returns in 2018 only on ABC40.

