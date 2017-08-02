Man accused of raping woman he met through Tinder - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Man accused of raping woman he met through Tinder

What was meant to be a first date turned into a nightmare for one Tinder user.

A South Hadley man is being held without bail for allegedly raping a woman he met through the popular dating app.

According to court documents, the defendant and victim began texting back and fourth about a week before meeting up for a first date.

Tinder is among the first 'swiping' apps for online dating where users swipe left for 'no' and right for 'yes'. 

The woman matched with 35-year-old Michael Durgin; a registered sex offender who is one out of five Level 3 sex offenders in the town of South Hadley.

Court documents obtained by Western Mass News said that the woman met Durgin at his home where the two drove to a nearby liquor store and went back to his house and started drinking. 

The victim describes that during the date she was having a good time and were both laughing and joking with each other.

But soon after that is when everything took a turn for the worst. The court documents state that when Durgin's roommate left, he raped the woman twice. 

Records say that Durgin has a history of sexual assault. In 2015, he was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age when he was a juvenile. 

Northampton District Court told Western Mass News there was a warrant out for him for not complying with conditions.

Durgin will appear in court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing.

Western Mass News has reached out to his lawyer but have not heard back.

