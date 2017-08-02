Police: Officer who crashed was exposed to carbon monoxide

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts say an officer who passed out behind the wheel of his cruiser and crashed has tested positive for exposure to carbon monoxide.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said Wednesday both the cruiser and officer had tested positive for the gas.

Sluckis says the officer rear-ended another vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital. The officer's levels were not near a "deadly level."

The driver wasn't badly hurt.

Sluckis says a second officer also tested positive for carbon monoxide and was hospitalized.

He says the vehicles involved are Ford Explorer SUVs. Testing has identified carbon monoxide in nine department vehicles, which have been pulled out of service. Carbon monoxide detectors have been ordered.

A Ford spokeswoman says it has not found elevated carbon monoxide levels in non-police Ford Explorers.

