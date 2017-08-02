MA retail group files proposal for permanent no-tax holiday

For just the second time in a decade, there is no sales tax holiday slated for Massachusetts.

However, a group of retailers are taking action. They feel voters should determine the fate of the tax free weekend and are proposing ballot questions for 2018.

Make it two in a row for no tax holidays in Massachusetts. Lawmakers cited a budget shortfall as the reason.

It's safe to say it has left some shoppers with mixed emotions.

"I couldn't buy furniture if I needed to. I couldn't buy anything if I needed to," said Sylvie Grenier of Springfield.

Lucy Bernardos of Springfield added, "I'm disappointed obviously. You wait for a certain time of year when you have to buy big things, which we are ready to buy furniture and appliances."

Local stores are taking it hard too. The tax holiday brought in a rush of customers and spiked sales to the ceiling.

"People would wait until the tax holiday to make their good sized purchases. The fact that it's a $2,500 limit on that purchase works perfectly with our business, so it was great for us," said David Lunden with Manny's TV and Appliances.

However, not all hope is lost. The Retailers Association of Massachusetts, a Boston-based organization dedicated to overcoming the challenges small businesses face, is a filing a group of proposed ballot questions for the 2018 election.

Those include questions that would lower sales tax from 6.25 to 5 percent and also establish a permanent sales tax holiday.

The group's concern? The impact of online shopping, much of it tax free, on local businesses and the decision by lawmakers to vote against a tax holiday once again.

When it comes to even having a chance to vote on a no tax holiday, shoppers said that it's a no brainer.

"If we can vote for everything else, why can't we vote for our sales tax. Go for it, it doesn't hurt to try," said Julius Nero of Springfield.

Bernardos added, "We're the ones spending the money. We pay taxes all the rest of the year. They can give us one break, one weekend, and I think everybody would agree with me on that."

If approved, the questions would be seen on the November 2018 ballot. There may be a short-term solution too.

Governor Charlie Baker filed a bill today proposing a tax free holiday after all, running August 19 and 20. The House and Senate would have to approve it first, but may not be able to until their August recess wraps up after Labor Day.

