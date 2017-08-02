Local expert explains impact of Dow surge on your portfolio

It was a big day on Wall Street as the Dow racked up record-breaking points.

Now, investors across the globe are taking a hard look at their portfolio.

The Dow Jones Industrial has passed 22,000 points for the first time in its history.

Everyone from financiers to the average consumer is now looking to see what this means for your financial future.

"Just good, old-fashioned corporate earnings have been all good and that’s what propelled the market," said Barbara Trombley of Trombley Associates.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock index made up of 30 domestic stocks. It is used to measure the strength or weakness of the entire American stock market.

"All the uptick in the market has been leading in domestic stocks," Trombley explained.

Trombley told Western Mass News that the strenth of domestic companies gives a good financial outlook for Americans.

Tech giant Apple is leading the surge.

"At one point, Apple’s stock was up six percent," Trombley added.

The Dow average is up more than 3,600 points since election day.

The market is known to be a roller coaster, so some wonder if the big rise will lead to a drop.

"There are no signs of a recession. It doesn’t mean we are not going to see some volatility. You never know what is going to come up with the fiscal policy with Trump and what’s going on in the office," Trombley noted

In fact, experts said that the next 18 to 24 months look optimistic on Wall Street, but Wall Street is always a rocky road.

As President Donald Trump said, “sometimes your best investments are the ones you don't make."

"A lot of professionals are thinking it might be time to go back to having to active management," Trombley noted.

The Dow continued to ebb and flow throughout the day, but the Dow closed at 22,015 points.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.