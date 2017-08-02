Rollover accident closes lanes on I-91 SB in Greenfield

Mass. State Police have shut down both lanes on I-91 Southbound, south of Exit 26 in Greenfield following a truck rollover.
Traffic is currently being diverted on Exit 26.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
