Doctor's offices are busy with back-to-school vaccines and physicals

It's that time of the year when parents need to book an appointment with the doctor before sending their children off to school.

Although there's still about a month left until school starts for most kids in western Massachusetts, that doesn't leave much time for parents to get their children in for state required vaccinations and physicals.

That deadline is even sooner if your child plays sports and appointments at local pediatricians offices are filling up fast.

Whether you have a kindergartner or a student heading to college, Baystate Pediatrician Dr. John O'Reilly told Western Mass News that the state mandates certain vaccinations.

Now that August is here, the phones in Dr. O'Reilly's scheduling office are ringing off the hook with parents trying to get their kids in.



"I think a lot of parents got those letters from school saying, "Oh, your child's due and these forms need to be done." As a parent myself I know they sit in a pile and suddenly its deadline time," he added.



Anyone's child who plays sports knows the deadline comes up even sooner.

"Kids can't play sports until they get this signed or school physicals. Vaccinations is another big one because that is not something on parents radar," Dr. O'Reilly noted.



This time of year, Baystate designates staff just to accommodate last minute vaccinations.



Dr. O'Reilly advises parents to make those back-to-school pediatrician appointments before it's too late.

If you are a parent and have any questions on what vaccinations are required by the state, CLICK HERE for more information.

