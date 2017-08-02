A mother and kids are safe after car gets caught on power lines in Suffield

Mountain Road in Suffield, CT was closed tonight due to a single-vehicle crash.

Suffield Police report that Mountain Road, between Stones and Ratley Road, was closed after a car traveled up a support wire and became entangled in power lines.

A mother from Enfield CT and her two children were able to be safely removed from the vehicle without incident.

After the scene was made safe by fire officials and Eversource, the three were evaluated and soon released.

The accident is still under investigation.

