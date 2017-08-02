Car gets caught on power lines in Suffield

A road in Suffield, CT is closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
Suffield Police report that Mountain Road is between the Stones and Ratley Road after a car became entangled in power lines.
Police noted that those inside the car are okay after being rescued by emergency personnel.
Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes.
