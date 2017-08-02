"Great American Eclipse" set to appear this month

Later this month is the much-anticipated "great American solar eclipse".

Meteorologist Janna Brown met with the head of the UMass Department of Astronomy to learn more about it and how to see it safely.

Nature can really put on a show, and on August 21, the show will be a bit grander than usual.

"When the Moon is what we call "new" and so the dark side of the Moon is facing us and it's passing in front of the Sun. Now, most months you'd expect that to happen every month when the Moon is new, but it turns out most months the Moon is passing above or below the earth," said Professor Stephen Schneider.

On that upcoming Monday afternoon, if you take a few minutes, you will be able to see the Sun gradually vanish and take the shape of a crescent Moon.

"It's quite a phenomenon. I think once you go to one, you want to see another one because it's so brief. There are all sorts of phenomena taking place," he continued.

In western Massachusetts we will see a partial eclipse of the Sun with roughly 72 percent of it covered by the Moon.

Nature's big show will take place in a narrow line that will cut across the county from the west coast to the east coast.

An eclipse such as this one hasn't occurred in 99 years.

At the time of totality, the sun will be completely covered by the Moon and all that will be visible will be the Sun's outer atmosphere.

"If you can get to see totality and if you're in the path of what we call the "umbra" the full shadow of the Moon, then the sky gets dark and you'll be able to see things like Venus, Mars, and perhaps even Mercury during that totality," Professor Schneider noted.

Viewing the eclipse takes some preparation. In order to view the partial eclipse and all other time other than totality, you will need protective eye wear.

"These eclipse glasses are very dark-you can't see anything through them, except the Sun. The idea with these is they block the light and they block the full spectrum of light. You want to have something that's safe," he explained.

If you can't make the trip for this eclipse, there will be another chance to view the wonder in 7 years in April of 2024.

Totality will be a bit closer to home this time as it will pass through Niagara Falls and Burlington, Vermont.

