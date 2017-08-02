Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue

BOSTON (AP) - A new wax museum in Boston is asking for Tom Brady's help to improve a wax replica of the quarterback that has been ridiculed online.

The Dreamland Wax Museum features a statue of Brady that has sparked criticism from many who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble the New England Patriots star.

A Facebook post from the museum acknowledged that the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo and not Brady's actual measurements.

The museum invited Brady to "come by and sit in for a measurement session" and said getting it perfect is the museum's top priority.

Museum officials didn't immediately say if they received a response.

The same museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.

