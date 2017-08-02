Wax museum seeks Tom Brady's help to improve 'creepy' statue

BOSTON (AP) - A new wax museum in Boston is asking for Tom Brady's help to improve a wax replica of the quarterback that has been ridiculed online.
The Dreamland Wax Museum features a statue of Brady that has sparked criticism from many who say it looks "creepy" and doesn't resemble the New England Patriots star.
A Facebook post from the museum acknowledged that the figure isn't perfect because it's based on a photo and not Brady's actual measurements.
The museum invited Brady to "come by and sit in for a measurement session" and said getting it perfect is the museum's top priority.
Museum officials didn't immediately say if they received a response.
The same museum drew attention in July with a figure of President Donald Trump that some said missed the mark.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.