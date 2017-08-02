Granby man to serve prison time following pleading guilty to child porn charges

Following a guilty plea in Hampshire District Court today, a man from Granby was sentenced to two and a half years in jail in connection with possessing child pornography.

Sean W. Scully, age 46 will serve his time in the House of Correction followed by five years of probation with the conditions that he register as a sex offender, refrain from consuming drugs and alcohol, provide a DNA sample, disclose all online accounts and provide passwords to the Dept. of Probation, have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18, and meet with a counselor on a weekly basis.

Scully was arrested back in July 2016 by Mass. State Police assigned to the AG’s Office and Granby Police.

The investigation began April 2016 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited children relayed information to officials about pornographic images of children that were uploaded to a device using a cellphone linked to Scully.

Scully’s Granby residence was raided by State Police following a search warrant, which authorized them to search all computers, phones, tablets, and storage devices.

The investigation revealed alleged images of child pornography.

