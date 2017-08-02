Westfield bridge weight restrictions causing safety concerns

While it is not designed to support the weight of some fire trucks, they are still using it to get to calls.

The Westfield bridge is the quickest route to some fire calls in the Whip City, but the weight restrictions make it an unfit passage.

The Westfield Fire Department told Western Mass News that their tower truck is too heavy, but they still travel across the bridge to respond to calls.

And when it’s time to head back to the station, they simply take an alternative route.

Fire Chief Mary Regan said they are not concerned, but others worry about the safety of our fire crews and the public they protect.

Western Mass News reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

They told us:

“...This bridge is weight restricted as it is structurally deficient which means that the bridge is safe but is nearing the end of its life cycle. MassDOT is currently in the planning stages of replacing the bridge and expects to carry out a replacement project in the coming years.”

Though the bridge is planned to be fixed, some are still worried about the safety of our public servants.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.