Ludlow man arrested for drug possession and reckless endangerment

A Ludlow man was arrested yesterday night following a traffic stop on Holyoke Street.
Jeffrey A. McGregor, age 30, was pulled over around 8:50 pm by Ludlow Police Dept. Narcotic Detectives, and upon previously obtaining a search warrant they searched his 2010 black Ford Fusion and identified him.
McGregor was arrested and charged with:
He was also charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child after his18 month old son was discovered in the backseat of the vehicle.
The maternal grandparents of the child took McGregor’s son, and an emergency neglect/abuse report was completed with the MA Dept. of Child and Family Services.
161 baggies of heroin worth approximately $805, over four grams of powder cocaine worth approximately $300, $765 in cash, and drug packaging materials.
McGregor had his initial court appearance at Palmer District Court this morning.
