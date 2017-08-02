Ludlow man arrested for drug possession and reckless endangerment

A Ludlow man was arrested yesterday night following a traffic stop on Holyoke Street.

Jeffrey A. McGregor, age 30, was pulled over around 8:50 pm by Ludlow Police Dept. Narcotic Detectives, and upon previously obtaining a search warrant they searched his 2010 black Ford Fusion and identified him.

McGregor was arrested and charged with:

Drug-Possess to Distribute Class A

Drug Possession Class A

Drug-Possess to Distribute Class B

Drug Possession Class B

He was also charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child after his18 month old son was discovered in the backseat of the vehicle.

The maternal grandparents of the child took McGregor’s son, and an emergency neglect/abuse report was completed with the MA Dept. of Child and Family Services.

161 baggies of heroin worth approximately $805, over four grams of powder cocaine worth approximately $300, $765 in cash, and drug packaging materials.

McGregor had his initial court appearance at Palmer District Court this morning.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.