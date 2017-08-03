Palmer police seek to identify purse snatcher

Palmer police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly took someone's purse.
They said the man snatched the purse at the Palmer Public Library Wednesday night.
The Palmer Police Association posted several surveillance pictures of the man on their Facebook page.
They're asking anyone who knows the man to contact police at 413-283-8792.
